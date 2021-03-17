Oregon reports 239 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Oregon has reported fewer than 300 new cases each of the last four days. The lower case counts have allowed for more counties to reopen with fewer restrictions.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Wednesday reported 239 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and three more deaths related to the virus. There has been a total of 160,259 cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 2,349 people who have died.

Of the new cases, Washington County reported the most with 28, followed by Marion County with 26. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (7), Columbia (2), Coos (10), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (8), Grant (6), Jackson (25), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (2), Lane (16), Lincoln (3), Linn (6), Malheur (3), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (24), Polk (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Washington (28), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (4).

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced new guidelines for gatherings at outdoor recreation and entertainment events. Under the guidelines, a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend Portland Timbers and Thorns matches for the first time in a year.

Vaccinations

OHA reported 15,289 more does of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. The new vaccine numbers are lower than usual due to an outage with a technological system the state uses, OHA said. Oregon has administered 1,363,311 doses out of the 1,777,145 delivered to sites across the state. About 501,000 Oregonians are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations

OHA reported 108 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19, 11 fewer than reported Tuesday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, four more than reported Tuesday.

Deaths

Health officials released the following information about the three newly reported deaths: