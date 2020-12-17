After 7 straight weeks of record-high COVID-19 case counts, Oregon reports decline in weekly cases

While it was a decrease, the 9,222 new COVID-19 cases reported last week made up the second-highest weekly case count in Oregon so far during the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time in two months, there was a drop in known COVID-19 cases last week in Oregon. The decline in cases coincided with a decrease in testing, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

There were 9,222 new coronavirus cases during the week of Dec. 7-13, which was an 11% decrease from the previous week, OHA said. The state had previously reported record-high weekly case counts for seven weeks in a row, OHA said in its weekly report on the COVID-19 pandemic. The 9,222 new COVID-19 cases reported last week made up the second-highest weekly case count in Oregon so far during the pandemic.

While there was an 11% decline in new cases last week, there was also a 13% drop in testing, according to health officials. The positive test rate fell from 8.1% two weeks ago to 7.4% last week.

There were 116 coronavirus-related deaths reported last week, down from 133 reported the previous week. OHA said there were 491 people hospitalized with COVID-19 last week, which was also a slight decline from two weeks ago. Still, both numbers are among the highest weekly counts reported in Oregon during the pandemic.

COVID-19 continues to have a deadlier impact on seniors. People 70 and older account for 76% of the coronavirus-related deaths among Oregonians.

People ages 20 to 49 make up the majority of reported cases in Oregon. Despite making up 39% of the state’s population, they account for 55% of known cases, according to OHA.

The virus also continues to disproportionately affect the Hispanic community.