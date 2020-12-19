Oregon reports 36 more COVID-19 deaths; 180 deaths reported over last five days

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Saturday reported 36 more deaths connected to COVID-19, adding one of the highest single-day reported death totals to an already deadly week.
The 36 deaths reported Saturday is tied for the third-most reported in a single day in Oregon during the pandemic. Thirty-six deaths were also reported on Dec. 8. The two days with the most reported deaths were earlier this week: 54 on Dec. 15 and 48 on Dec. 16. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported 180 deaths linked to the coronavirus over the past five days.
The state’s death toll during the pandemic is now up to 1,340 Oregonians.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Oregon is at 536, three fewer than Friday, according to OHA. There are 104 people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, seven fewer than Friday, OHA said.
Health officials on Saturday also reported 1,542 new cases of the virus. There has been a total of 101,814 known coronavirus cases in Oregon so far during the pandemic.
Multnomah County reported the most new cases on Saturday with 326, followed by Lane County which reported 172 new cases. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases reported Saturday:
- Baker: 9
- Benton: 23
- Clackamas: 109
- Clatsop: 5
- Columbia: 12
- Coos: 16
- Crook: 10
- Curry: 7
- Deschutes: 63
- Douglas: 24
- Gilliam: 2
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 24
- Jackson: 75
- Jefferson: 26
- Josephine: 19
- Klamath: 52
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 172
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 35
- Malheur: 48
- Marion: 161
- Morrow: 7
- Multnomah: 326
- Polk: 34
- Tillamook: 14
- Umatilla: 48
- Union: 8
- Wasco: 18
- Washington: 148
- Yamhill: 43
OHA released the following information about the 36 new deaths reported Saturday.
- Oregon’s 1,305th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died on Dec. 17 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,306th COVID-19 death is a 42-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Dec. 16 at Tuality Community Hospital-Hillsboro. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,307th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 30 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,308th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Dec. 15 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,309th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center—Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,310th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,311th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,312th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 16 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,313th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 18 at St. Charles Medical Center—Bend. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,314th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 13 at St. Charles Medical Center—Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,315th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 17 at Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,316th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 12 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,317th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,318th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,319th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who died on Dec. 8 at Salem Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,320th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 18 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,321st COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Nov. 22 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Dec. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,322nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Nov. 22 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Dec. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,323rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 14 and died on Nov. 20 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,324th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 10 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,325th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,326th COVID-19 death is a 101-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,327th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,328th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,329th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,330th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Dec. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,331st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,332nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,333rd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 14 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,334th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,335th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 18 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,336th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. Presence of had underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,337th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,338th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,339th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec.11 at Tuality Community Hospital-Hillsboro. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,340th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Dec. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.