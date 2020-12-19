Oregon reports 36 more COVID-19 deaths; 180 deaths reported over last five days

The state’s death toll during the pandemic is now up to 1,340 Oregonians.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Saturday reported 36 more deaths connected to COVID-19, adding one of the highest single-day reported death totals to an already deadly week.

The 36 deaths reported Saturday is tied for the third-most reported in a single day in Oregon during the pandemic. Thirty-six deaths were also reported on Dec. 8. The two days with the most reported deaths were earlier this week: 54 on Dec. 15 and 48 on Dec. 16. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported 180 deaths linked to the coronavirus over the past five days.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Oregon is at 536, three fewer than Friday, according to OHA. There are 104 people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, seven fewer than Friday, OHA said.

Health officials on Saturday also reported 1,542 new cases of the virus. There has been a total of 101,814 known coronavirus cases in Oregon so far during the pandemic.

Multnomah County reported the most new cases on Saturday with 326, followed by Lane County which reported 172 new cases. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases reported Saturday:

Baker: 9

Benton: 23

Clackamas: 109

Clatsop: 5

Columbia: 12

Coos: 16

Crook: 10

Curry: 7

Deschutes: 63

Douglas: 24

Gilliam: 2

Harney: 1

Hood River: 24

Jackson: 75

Jefferson: 26

Josephine: 19

Klamath: 52

Lake: 1

Lane: 172

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 35

Malheur: 48

Marion: 161

Morrow: 7

Multnomah: 326

Polk: 34

Tillamook: 14

Umatilla: 48

Union: 8

Wasco: 18

Washington: 148

Yamhill: 43

OHA released the following information about the 36 new deaths reported Saturday.