Oregon surpasses 35,000 COVID-19 cases during pandemic

State health officials also reported no new deaths on Monday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Monday announced 288 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and no new deaths. Oregon last reported no new deaths on Sept. 28.

There has been a total of 35,049 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 572 people who have died.

Of the new cases reported Monday, Multnomah County had the most with 61, followed by Marion County with 52. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 25

Columbia: 5

Coos: 4

Deschutes: 11

Douglas: 2

Jackson: 14

Jefferson: 3

Josephine: 6

Klamath: 3

Lane: 33

Linn: 7

Malheur: 8

Marion: 52

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 61

Polk: 3

Umatilla: 7

Wasco: 1

Washington: 35

Yamhill: 5