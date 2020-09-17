Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths, surpasses 30,000 total cases

The last time Oregon reported zero new deaths in a day was Aug. 23.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time in weeks, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Thursday reported no new COVID-19 deaths in its daily update. The last time the state public health agency reported zero deaths in a day was Aug. 23.

Oregon’s death toll remains at 521 people during the pandemic.

OHA reported 215 new cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 30,060. Multnomah, Washington and Marion counties reported the most new cases with 43, 29 and 28, respectively.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of Thursday’s newly reported cases:

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 11

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 3

Deschutes: 7

Douglas: 1

Grant: 2

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 14

Jefferson: 7

Klamath: 7

Lane: 23

Linn: 11

Malheur: 11

Marion: 28

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 43

Polk: 2

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 7

Washington: 29

Yamhill: 3