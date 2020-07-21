299 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths reported in Oregon

The seven deaths reported Tuesday ties a record-high for Oregon. The state previously reported seven deaths in one day on July 14 and April 28.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Oregon health officials on Tuesday reported 299 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, along with an outbreak of 23 cases at a Walmart Distribution Center in Umatilla County.

The state’s coronavirus death toll is at 269 people. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information on the people who died:

An 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 10 and died on June 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

An 88-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on June 28 and died on July 19. Her place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

A 52-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 24 and died on July 18 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

A 59-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 15, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He did not have underlying conditions.

An 88-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 19, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

An 87-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 20. He had underlying conditions. His place of death is being confirmed.

A 47-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 17 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon has reported at least 200 new cases every day for the past two weeks. The state reported 436 new cases on Sunday, one shy of the daily record-high of 437 cases.

The OHA is also reporting an outbreak of 23 cases of COVID-19 at a Walmart Distribution Center in Umatilla County. OHA released the following information on the outbreak:

The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The investigation started on June 30, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

State and county public health officials are working together to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.

Of Tuesday’s 299 newly reported cases, Multnomah County had the most with 67, followed by Umatilla County with 59.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases by county:

Baker: 2

Benton: 1

Clackamas: 15

Clatsop: 3

Columbia: 1

Coos: 1

Deschutes: 7

Douglas: 3

Harney: 2

Hood River: 4

Jackson: 5

Jefferson: 8

Josephine: 2

Klamath: 1

Lake: 1

Lane: 3

Malheur: 18

Marion: 40

Morrow: 10

Multnomah: 67

Polk: 3

Umatilla: 59

Union: 2

Wasco: 1

Washington: 32

Yamhill: 8