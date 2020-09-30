Oregon reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

There was a 32% increase in COVID-19 cases last week, which coincided with a 29% increase in testing. The positive test rate remained the same at 6.2%.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Wednesday reported 220 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths in Oregon. There has been a total of 33,509 cases during the pandemic.

The state’s death toll is up to 559 people. The following information was released about the four newly reported deaths:

A 69-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 24 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

An 85-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 27 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

An 86-year-old woman in Marion County who died on Aug. 25 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

A 61-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Sept. 28 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Of the 220 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, Washington and Marion counties reported the most with 35 new cases each. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker: 3

Benton: 4

Clackamas: 17

Clatsop: 3

Columbia: 2

Coos: 2

Deschutes: 14

Douglas: 4

Jackson: 19

Josephine: 1

Lake: 1

Lane: 29

Linn: 7

Malheur: 8

Marion: 35

Morrow: 4

Multnomah: 20

Umatilla: 6

Wallowa: 1

Washington: 35

Yamhill: 5