Oregon reports 212 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Washington and Marion counties reported the most new cases on Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Thursday reported five more Oregonians have died of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is at 438.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported 212 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 25,761. Thursday marks the fifth straight day fewer than 250 cases were reported.

The spread of COVID-19 has decreased since July, including a 13% decrease in cases last week compared to the week prior. The positive test rate also dropped to 5.1% last week, down from 5.4% the previous week.

While there’s been progress in limiting the spread of the virus, Oregon still has a long way to go before benchmarks to resume in-person classes are hit. Experts said the average amount of daily cases would need to about 60.

Of the 212 newly reported cases on Thursday, Washington and Marion counties had the most, with 47 and 40, respectively. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Benton: 1

Clackamas: 18

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 2

Deschutes: 4

Douglas: 1

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 15

Jefferson: 2

Josephine: 2

Klamath: 5

Lane: 8

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 5

Malheur: 12

Marion: 40

Morrow: 3

Multnomah: 27

Polk: 3

Umatilla: 8

Union: 2

Washington: 47

Yamhill: 4

The following information was released about the five people who died:

A 74-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 25. He had underlying conditions. More information about place of death is being confirmed.

An 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died Aug. 25 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

An 80-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 25 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 97-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 22 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 90-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug.13 and died on Aug. 23 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

OHA also announced a workplace outbreak of 21 cases at Independent Transport in Morrow County. The case count includes everyone linked to the outbreak, which may include close contacts of workers. An investigation into the outbreak began on July 28 but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure, OHA said.

Health officials track outbreaks of five or more employees at workplaces where there are at least 30 workers. As of last week, there were 87 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon.