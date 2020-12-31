Oregon reports 1,052 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Wednesday reported 1,052 new COVID-19 cases as well as 19 more deaths linked to the virus.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) had reported fewer than 1,000 cases in five of the previous six days. More than 1,000 daily new cases were reported consistently from mid-November through mid-December.
There have been 112,260 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,468 people who have died.
Hospitalizations and intensive care bed (ICU) usage dropped slightly from the previous day. There are 521 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across Oregon, six fewer than reported on Tuesday. There are 110 people with COVID-19 in ICU beds, nine fewer than reported on Tuesday.
OHA also reported that 3,504 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 31,382. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities, according to OHA. There have been 138,400 doses of the vaccine delivered to various sites across Oregon.
Of the 1,052 newly reported COVID-19 cases, Multnomah County reported the most with 168, followed by Marion County with 121. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:
- Baker: 4
- Benton: 14
- Clackamas: 104
- Clatsop: 12
- Columbia: 12
- Coos: 15
- Crook: 14
- Curry: 3
- Deschutes: 47
- Douglas: 18
- Gilliam: 2
- Hood River: 19
- Jackson: 59
- Jefferson: 9
- Josephine: 27
- Klamath: 29
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 80
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 20
- Malheur: 31
- Marion: 121
- Morrow: 9
- Multnomah: 168
- Polk: 20
- Tillamook: 10
- Umatilla: 57
- Union: 3
- Wasco: 21
- Washington: 103
- Yamhill: 18
OHA released the following information about the newly reported deaths:
- Oregon’s 1,450th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Dec. 28. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,451st COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,452nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,453rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,454th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,455th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,456th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 28 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,457th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 27 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,458th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,459th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 14 at Adventist Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,460th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 28 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,461st COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,462nd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,463rd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,464th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,465th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 28 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,466th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 26 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,467th COVID-19 death is a 45-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 18 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,468th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Wheeler County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 26 at Pioneer Memorial Hospital—Prineville. He had underlying conditions.