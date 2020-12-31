Oregon reports 1,052 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

There have been 112,260 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,468 people who have died.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Wednesday reported 1,052 new COVID-19 cases as well as 19 more deaths linked to the virus.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) had reported fewer than 1,000 cases in five of the previous six days. More than 1,000 daily new cases were reported consistently from mid-November through mid-December.

There have been 112,260 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,468 people who have died.

Hospitalizations and intensive care bed (ICU) usage dropped slightly from the previous day. There are 521 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across Oregon, six fewer than reported on Tuesday. There are 110 people with COVID-19 in ICU beds, nine fewer than reported on Tuesday.

OHA also reported that 3,504 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 31,382. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities, according to OHA. There have been 138,400 doses of the vaccine delivered to various sites across Oregon.

Of the 1,052 newly reported COVID-19 cases, Multnomah County reported the most with 168, followed by Marion County with 121. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker: 4

Benton: 14

Clackamas: 104

Clatsop: 12

Columbia: 12

Coos: 15

Crook: 14

Curry: 3

Deschutes: 47

Douglas: 18

Gilliam: 2

Hood River: 19

Jackson: 59

Jefferson: 9

Josephine: 27

Klamath: 29

Lake: 1

Lane: 80

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 20

Malheur: 31

Marion: 121

Morrow: 9

Multnomah: 168

Polk: 20

Tillamook: 10

Umatilla: 57

Union: 3

Wasco: 21

Washington: 103

Yamhill: 18

OHA released the following information about the newly reported deaths: