Clackamas County among 11 Oregon counties to stay at high COVID risk level

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County is among 11 Oregon counties that will remain in high risk when new county COVID-19 risk levels go into effect this week. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the updated risk levels on Tuesday.

Any county in Oregon can move to the lower risk level once 65% of its residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and the county has submitted an equity plan outlining how the county plans to close equity gaps in its vaccination efforts.

Moving to lower risk allows counties to significantly reduce their COVID-19 restrictions. The lower risk level allows a maximum of 50% capacity indoors at restaurants, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces. It also expands retail store capacity to 75%.

As of Monday, June 7, Clackamas County is at 62.9%. To move to lower risk, 7,320 more Clackamas County residents will need to get the first shot, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

On Wednesday, Coos, Lane and Wasco counties will move down from moderate to lower risk and Josephine and Yamhill counties will move down from high to moderate risk. On Friday, Harney will move up from lower to moderate risk because of rising case counts.

The governor's office said Lane County moved down this week after it achieved a 65% vaccination rate and submitted an equity plan. All other counties moved based on case counts and positivity rates.

The new risk levels will place 21 counties in lower risk, four in moderate risk and 11 at the high risk level, including Clackamas County. The risk levels are in effect through Thursday, June 17.

Once 70% of Oregon residents 16 and older have received a first dose of the vaccine, Brown said she'll lift most COVID-19 restrictions for the entire state. Oregon is at 66.8%.

"Oregon is so close to more fully reopening our economy," Brown said. "We will soon need to reach fewer than 100,000 Oregonians to achieve our statewide vaccination goal of 70% and lift the county risk level framework."

County risk levels

Here's the state's full list of county risk levels. All risk levels go into effect on Wednesday, June 9, except for Harney County, which goes into effect on Friday, June 11:

Lower risk (21 counties)

Baker

Benton

Clatsop

Coos (Moved from Moderate)

Curry

Deschutes

Gilliam

Grant

Hood River

Lake

Lane (Moved from Moderate)

Lincoln

Morrow

Multnomah

Sherman

Tillamook

Union

Wallowa

Wasco (Moved from Moderate)

Washington

Wheeler

Moderate risk (4 counties)

Harney (Moved from Lower)

Josephine (Moved from High)

Polk

Yamhill (Moved from High)

High risk (11 counties)

Clackamas

Columbia

Crook

Douglas

Jackson

Jefferson

Klamath

Linn

Malheur

Marion

Umatilla

County vaccination rates

Here's a list of the vaccination rates for counties in moderate and high risk, as of Monday, June 7:

Moderate risk

Harney: 39.7%

Josephine: 44.4%

Polk: 62.6%

Yamhill: 57.0%

High risk