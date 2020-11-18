1,099 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on first day of statewide freeze

There are 406 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, a record for the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported another sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday, as hospitalizations due to the coronavirus reached all-time high.

The OHA reported 1,099 new confirmed and presumptive cases -- the second-highest daily total since the pandemic started eight months ago -- and 10 more people died after testing positive.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon rose to 406, marking a new record for the pandemic. The largest increases were in the Portland metro area and the southern Willamette Valley, which includes Jackson and Josephine counties.

This comes on the first day of Gov. Kate Brown's two-week, statewide freeze order takes effect. The order limits restaurants and bars to take-out only and forces many businesses to close including gyms, museums, pools, sports courts, movie theaters, zoos, gardens, aquariums and venues.

Multnomah County had the most new cases (210) followed by Washington County (171), Lane County (115) and Jackson County (108). Together, they make up more than half of Wednesday's new cases.

Thirty-two of Oregon's 36 counties reported new cases:

Baker: 9

Benton: 13

Clackamas: 82

Clatsop: 4

Columbia: 6

Coos: 5

Crook: 6

Curry: 3

Deschutes: 40

Douglas: 33

Gilliam: 2

Grant: 6

Harney: 3

Hood River: 11

Jackson: 108

Jefferson: 15

Josephine: 20

Lake: 8

Lane: 115

Lincoln: 5

Linn: 30

Malheur: 33

Marion: 84

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 210

Polk: 9

Tillamook: 4

Umatilla: 29

Union: 3

Wasco: 4

Washington: 171

Yamhill: 26

The OHA released the following information about the 10 people who died of coronavirus complications: