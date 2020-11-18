1,099 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on first day of statewide freeze

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported another sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday, as hospitalizations due to the coronavirus reached all-time high.
The OHA reported 1,099 new confirmed and presumptive cases -- the second-highest daily total since the pandemic started eight months ago -- and 10 more people died after testing positive.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon rose to 406, marking a new record for the pandemic. The largest increases were in the Portland metro area and the southern Willamette Valley, which includes Jackson and Josephine counties.
This comes on the first day of Gov. Kate Brown's two-week, statewide freeze order takes effect. The order limits restaurants and bars to take-out only and forces many businesses to close including gyms, museums, pools, sports courts, movie theaters, zoos, gardens, aquariums and venues.
Multnomah County had the most new cases (210) followed by Washington County (171), Lane County (115) and Jackson County (108). Together, they make up more than half of Wednesday's new cases.
Thirty-two of Oregon's 36 counties reported new cases:
- Baker: 9
- Benton: 13
- Clackamas: 82
- Clatsop: 4
- Columbia: 6
- Coos: 5
- Crook: 6
- Curry: 3
- Deschutes: 40
- Douglas: 33
- Gilliam: 2
- Grant: 6
- Harney: 3
- Hood River: 11
- Jackson: 108
- Jefferson: 15
- Josephine: 20
- Lake: 8
- Lane: 115
- Lincoln: 5
- Linn: 30
- Malheur: 33
- Marion: 84
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 210
- Polk: 9
- Tillamook: 4
- Umatilla: 29
- Union: 3
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 171
- Yamhill: 26
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
The OHA released the following information about the 10 people who died of coronavirus complications:
- Oregon’s 779th COVID-19 death was a 65-year-old woman in Yamhill County. She tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 14, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 780th COVID0-19 death was a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 15, at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 781st COVID-19 death was a 92-year-old man. He tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Nov. 8, at OHSU. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 782nd COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old man in Douglas County. He tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 783rd COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Nov. 15. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 784th COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old man in Crook County. He tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 785th COVID-19 death was an 85-year-old woman in Washington County. She tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 786th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old woman in Jackson County. She tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 12, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 787th COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old man in Washington County. He tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 15, at Tuality Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 788th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old man in Lane County. He tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov.17, at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
INTERACTIVE: Oregon Coronavirus Cases/Deaths by Gender