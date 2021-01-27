Oregon health officials report 22 new COVID-19 deaths, 796 new cases

The state's average daily increase in new cases has dropped since November and December.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported another 22 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, raising the state's death toll to 1,904 people during the pandemic.

OHA also reported 796 new coronavirus cases Tuesday. Oregon has reported fewer than 900 new cases per day in the past 10 days. It's a significant improvement compared to the many days of 1,000+ new cases in November and December.

There have been 139,355 known cases in the state since the first one was reported in late February of last year.

Hospitalizations dropped slightly Tuesday and the rate of vaccination remained steady.

There are 308 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, which is 12 fewer than Monday. Seventy COVID-19 patients are in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, five fewer than Monday.

Meanwhile, OHA added 17,422 new vaccine doses to Oregon's immunization registry.

There have been 325,473 doses administered out of the 589,200 the state has received to date. More than 45,000 people in Oregon have received both doses needed to be considered fully vaccinated.

More information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Oregon can be found on OHA's website.

The health authority's daily COVID-19 update said Multnomah County had the most new cases with 195 followed by Clackamas with 100.

Here are the Oregon counties that reported new cases Tuesday:

Baker: 1

Benton: 21

Clackamas: 100

Clatsop: 11

Columbia: 8

Coos: 2

Crook: 8

Curry: 2

Deschutes: 70

Douglas: 20

Harney: 9

Hood River: 8

Jackson: 49

Jefferson: 1

Josephine: 14

Klamath: 19

Lake: 3

Lane: 50

Lincoln: 6

Linn: 12

Malheur: 16

Marion: 61

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 195

Polk: 11

Sherman: 1

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 18

Union: 6

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 2

Washington: 37

Yamhill: 31