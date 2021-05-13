Oregon reports 733 new COVID cases, 14 more deaths

The new cases bring the total number of recorded infections statewide since the beginning of the pandemic to 193,732, and the death toll is now 2,572 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Thursday reported 733 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 14 new deaths due to the virus.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 193,732.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 156, followed by Washington County with 94.

The cases were found in the following counties:

Baker (5), Benton (14), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (6), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (16), Deschutes (80), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (40), Jefferson (9), Josephine (11), Klamath (23), Lake (1), Lane (49), Lincoln (6), Linn (35), Malheur (4), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (156), Polk (23), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (17), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (94) and Yamhill (7).

Vaccinations

In the past seven days, Oregon has administered 32,922 doses per day on average.

The state has now administered a total of 1,881,250 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,437,343 first and second doses of Moderna and 116,551 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 351 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is five more than Wednesday. There are 88 coronavirus patients in intensive care beds, which is the same as Wednesday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the 14 new deaths reported Thursday: