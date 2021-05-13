Oregon reports 733 new COVID cases, 14 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Thursday reported 733 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 14 new deaths due to the virus.
Oregon's death toll is now 2,572.
New cases
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 193,732.
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 156, followed by Washington County with 94.
The cases were found in the following counties:
Baker (5), Benton (14), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (6), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (16), Deschutes (80), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (40), Jefferson (9), Josephine (11), Klamath (23), Lake (1), Lane (49), Lincoln (6), Linn (35), Malheur (4), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (156), Polk (23), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (17), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (94) and Yamhill (7).
Vaccinations
In the past seven days, Oregon has administered 32,922 doses per day on average.
The state has now administered a total of 1,881,250 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,437,343 first and second doses of Moderna and 116,551 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Hospitalizations
Health officials said there are currently 351 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is five more than Wednesday. There are 88 coronavirus patients in intensive care beds, which is the same as Wednesday.
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the 14 new deaths reported Thursday:
- Oregon’s 2,559th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on March 28 and died on April 2 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,560th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on March 27 and died on April 14 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,561st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 12 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,562nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 15 and died on April 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,563rd COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,564th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Feb. 26 and died on March 30 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,565th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 10 and died on April 6 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,566th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 16 and died on April 18 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,567th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 11 and died on April 20 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,568th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 2 and died on March 31 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,569th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on April 1 and died on April 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,570th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,571st COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 12 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,572nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 6 and died on April 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.