Oregon reports 64 deaths, 1,128 new COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,128 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 64 new deaths on Wednesday. The latest report raises the total number of statewide cases to 369,815, and the total number of statewide deaths to 4,469.

The OHA noted that it plans to report a backlog of approximately 550 additional COVID-19 deaths over the coming weeks, resulting in higher death totals in the interim. The additional deaths only recently became known to state epidemiologists due to a what the agency described as a technical computer error.

Hospitalizations

There are 527 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, the OHA reported, a decrease of 10 since Tuesday. There are 116 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is unchanged from Tuesday.

There are 53 available adult ICU beds out of 686 total (8% availability) and 255 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,127 (6% availability).

Cases and deaths

Wednesday’s new cases were reported in the following Oregon counties:

Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (5), Columbia (13), Coos (26), Crook (13), Curry (5), Deschutes (113), Douglas (42), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Hood River (5), Jackson (77), Jefferson (26), Josephine (39), Klamath (22), Lake (5), Lane (42), Lincoln (15), Linn (68), Malheur (18), Marion (91), Morrow (1), Multnomah (131), Polk (38),Tillamook (10), Umatilla (30), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (11), Washington (128) and Yamhill (31).

Vaccinations

OHA reported that 17,000 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immunization registry on Tuesday, 1,115 of which were first doses, 815 of which were second doses and 8,000 of which were third doses or boosters. The remaining 7,013 were administered on previous days but not entered into the registry until Tuesday.

The seven-day running average for vaccines is now 17,000 doses per day.