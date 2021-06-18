OHA reports 315 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths Friday. The state's death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,750.
Vaccinations
OHA added 13,063 new vaccine doses to the state immunization registry Friday. The seven-day average is 14,716 doses per day.
The number of adult Oregonians needing their first dose of a vaccine to reach the 70% threshold to lift pandemic restrictions is 51,616.
As of today, 2,344,714 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,086,483 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Hospitalizations
There are 150 patients across Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19, one fewer than Thursday. There are 37 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which has not changed from Thursday.
Cases
Multnomah County had the most new cases with 52, followed by Clackamas and Umatilla Counties.
OHA reported new cases in the following counties:
Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (33), Clatsop (2), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Crook (4), Curry (5), Deschutes (12), Douglas (17), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Jefferson (2), Josephine (8), Klamath (6), Lane (17), Lincoln (2), Linn (19), Malheur (4), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (52), Polk (12), Sherman (1), Umatilla (28), Wasco (1), Washington (26) and Yamhill (7).
Deaths
- Oregon’s 2,746th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on May 8 and died on June 17 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,747th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on June 2 and died on June 6 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,748th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on April 11 and died on June 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,749th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on April 20 and died on April 25 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,750th COVID-19 death is a 45-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.