OHA reports 315 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

51,616 more Oregonians need a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to reach the 70% threshold.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths Friday. The state's death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,750.

Vaccinations

OHA added 13,063 new vaccine doses to the state immunization registry Friday. The seven-day average is 14,716 doses per day.

The number of adult Oregonians needing their first dose of a vaccine to reach the 70% threshold to lift pandemic restrictions is 51,616.

As of today, 2,344,714 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,086,483 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Hospitalizations

There are 150 patients across Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19, one fewer than Thursday. There are 37 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which has not changed from Thursday.

Cases

Multnomah County had the most new cases with 52, followed by Clackamas and Umatilla Counties.

OHA reported new cases in the following counties:

Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (33), Clatsop (2), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Crook (4), Curry (5), Deschutes (12), Douglas (17), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Jefferson (2), Josephine (8), Klamath (6), Lane (17), Lincoln (2), Linn (19), Malheur (4), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (52), Polk (12), Sherman (1), Umatilla (28), Wasco (1), Washington (26) and Yamhill (7).

Deaths