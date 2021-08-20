Oregon surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 related deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,187 new cases Friday and 19 more deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon marked a grim milestone in the pandemic Friday as the state's COVID-19 death toll passed 3,000.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 19 new deaths and 2,187 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases Friday. The state's death toll now stands at 3,012.

“We grieve for every person lost to the virus. I offer my deepest sympathies to every family who has mourned a parent, sibling or child who has died from the disease," said OHA director Pat Allen. "Every death serves as a sobering reminder of the devastating personal impact COVID-19 has on all of us. Our sadness is deepened by the realization that these deaths are increasingly preventable. We know that the available vaccines provide a reliable protective shield against serious illness and death from COVID-19. These vaccines are saving lives every day and I urge every Oregonian who has not yet received the vaccine to please make a plan vaccinated.”

Modeling predicts exponential increases

OHA's latest COVID-19 modeling projects a grim outlook: if transmission stays the same, Oregon could see cases increase exponentially to a rate of 1,750 cases per 100,000 people over the next two weeks. That would translate to roughly 5,250 new cases per day and 300 new hospitalizations per day between Aug. 25 and Sept. 7.

As of Aug. 20, Oregon had just 39 available ICU beds and 363 non-ICU beds available.

The good news: with prevention measures like wearing masks indoors and getting vaccinated, those increases can be minimized, the report says.

Immunity from vaccinations provides three times the level of protection as immunity developed after a COVID-19 infection, according to the report.

Hospitalizations continue to spike

There are now 866 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Oregon, which increased by 21 from Thursday, according to OHA. There are 241 patients in ICU beds, 15 more than Thursday. Both numbers break records set just a few days prior.

Just 6% of Oregon's ICU beds and 9% of non-ICU beds are open, according to OHA.

Cases and deaths

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (7), Benton (19), Clackamas (74), Clatsop (35), Columbia (32), Coos (47), Crook (13), Curry (28), Deschutes (147), Douglas (168), Gilliam (2), Grant (4), Harney (19), Hood River (12), Jackson (148), Jefferson (13), Josephine (125), Klamath (40), Lane (240), Lincoln (32), Linn (108), Malheur (15), Marion (164), Morrow (12), Multnomah (235), Polk (34), Sherman (2), Tillamook (36), Umatilla (94), Union (17), Wallowa (5), Wasco (39), Washington (176), Yamhill (45)

Oregon’s 2,994th COVID-19 associated death was an 87-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,995th COVID-19 associated death was an 87-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Vaccinations

As of Friday, 2,574,229 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,365,495 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.