OHA reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in its daily update Thursday. The state death toll due to the virus is now 2,760.

Vaccinations

OHA reported 11,168 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday. The seven-day running average is 9,620 doses per day. As of Thursday, 2,365,580 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,122,292 have completed a vaccine series.

The number of adult Oregonians who need a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for the state to reach the 70% threshold is 35,290.

Cases

OHA reported new cases in the following counties:

Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (12), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Crook (1), Curry (7), Deschutes (14), Douglas (10), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Polk (7), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (12), Wasco (1), Washington (19) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,760th death is a 77-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 23 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Hospitalizations