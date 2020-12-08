Oregon passes 22,000 known COVID-19 cases; death toll at 375 people

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Wednesday reported seven more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon. The state’s coronavirus death toll is now 375 people.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also announced there were 258 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 22,022 cases.
In its weekly report published Wednesday, the OHA said there has been a slight drop in cases, from 2,278 two weeks ago to 2,122 cases last week. The number of deaths also went down, from 39 two weeks ago to 29 last week, as was the positive test rate, which fell from 6.4% to 5.1% last week. Last week, health officials said it appeared Oregon’s weekly number of cases had “plateaued.”
The age group most affected by COVID-19 remains people ages 20-29, although people 80 and older account for nearly half of the hospitalizations, the OHA said. Most cases continue to be sporadic, meaning there is no known source and indicates the virus is widespread.
Multnomah, Washington and Umatilla counties reported the most new cases on Wednesday. Here is a county-by-county breakdown:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 4
- Clackamas: 24
- Columbia: 2
- Deschutes: 1
- Douglas: 3
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 4
- Jackson: 14
- Jefferson: 5
- Josephine: 4
- Lane: 10
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn:7
- Malheur: 17
- Marion: 29
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 45
- Polk: 4
- Umatilla: 30
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 41
- Yamhill: 5
The following information was released about the seven deaths reported on Wednesday.
- A 76-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 17 and died on August 10 at Good Shepherd Health System. He had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 8. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- A 70-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 15 and died on August 9 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 372nd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 11 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 10 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 57-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 17 and died on August 9 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 81-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died on August 2 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.