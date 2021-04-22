Oregon reports 1,020 more COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

The state also released new modeling showing daily cases could top 1,600 if transmission rates continue to increase.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,020 new confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths Friday. The state reported 993 new cases Thursday and 989 new cases Wednesday. Friday's deaths bring the state death toll to 2,476. Friday is the first time the state has reported more than 1,000 new cases since January.

In its daily report, OHA released new modeling showing significantly increased transmission of the coronavirus in Oregon through early April, and projecting an increase in cases and hospitalizations into May.

Based on OHA's projections, at the estimated transmission rate, the average number of daily cases would rise to 960 between April 28 and May 11, with 38 new hospital admissions per day. If transmission increases by another 20%, new daily cases could reach 1,610, with 66 more hospitalizations per day.

Cases and deaths

Cases were found in the following counties:

Baker (10), Benton (8), Clackamas (58), Clatsop (7), Columbia (13), Coos (6), Crook (16), Curry (1), Deschutes (103), Douglas (9), Grant (5), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (63), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (103), Lane (82), Lincoln (5), Linn (23), Malheur (3), Marion (120), Morrow (1), Multnomah (198), Polk (15), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (102) and Yamhill (18).

Multiple counties reported increases of 100 or more, including Multnomah, Marion, Washington, Klamath and Deschutes Counties.

OHA released the following information about the nine deaths reported Friday:

Oregon’s 2,468th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man from Douglas County who became symptomatic on April 12 after contact with a confirmed case and died on April 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,469th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on March 8 and died on April 11 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,470th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,471st COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 7 and died on April 22 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,472nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 7 and died on April 9 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,473rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on April 8 and died on April 14 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,474th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 27 and died on April 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,475th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 4, 2020 and died on April 9 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,476th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 9 and died on April 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Hospitalizations

There are 276 patients hospitalized in Oregon with COVID-19, seven fewer than Thursday. There are 64 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

Vaccines in Oregon

Oregon is administering, on average, 33,698 doses per day.

As of Friday, 1,116,490 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series, and 1,682,399 people have had at least one dose.