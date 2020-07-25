OHA reports 408 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Three of the deaths were in Multnomah County and one was in Umatilla County.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority reported 408 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state total to 16,492.

OHA also announced that COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 286.

Oregon’s 283rd COVID-19 death was a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 14, at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 284th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 21, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 285th COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 17. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 286th COVID-19 death was an 85-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 24. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

The new cases are in the following counties: