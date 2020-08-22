OHA reports 302 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

State total cases have now reached 24,710, and the death toll rises to 417 people.

PORTLAND, Oregon — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 417, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Saturday.

In total, OHA reported 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total infection since the virus hit Oregon to 24,710.

Oregon’s 415th COVID-19 death was a 60-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 31 and died on August 3, at Ward Memorial Hospital. It is unknown if he had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 416th COVID-19 death was a 37-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 10 and died on August 15, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had no known underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 417th COVID-19 death was a 98-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions

The new cases are in the following counties:

Baker (9)

Benton (5)

Clackamas (25)

Clatsop (1)

Coos (3)

Deschutes (7)

Grant (4)

Hood River (2)

Jackson (20)

Jefferson (4)

Josephine (1)

Lane (5)

Lincoln (3)

Linn (3)

Malheur (18)

Marion (51)

Morrow (2)

Multnomah (56)

Polk (3)

Umatilla (23)

Union (1)

Wasco (1)

Washington (41)

Yamhill (14)