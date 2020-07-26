This brings the state total to 16,758 cases.

PORTLAND, Oregon — On Sunday, Oregon Health Authority reported 277 new coronavirus cases in the state which brings the total number of cases to 16,758.

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 289, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

Oregon’s 287th COVID-19 death was a 40-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 1 and died on July 22, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 288th COVID-19 death was a 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 13 and died on July 23, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 289th COVID-19 death was a 63-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 21, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario. She had underlying conditions.

The new cases are in the following counties: