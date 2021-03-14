No new deaths reported on anniversary of Oregon’s first COVID-19 death

On the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in the state, OHA took the time to recognize the 2,322 people who have died over the last year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — March 14, 2021, marks the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in Oregon. Since March 14, 2020, a total of 2,322 Oregonians have died from the virus.



In Sunday’s daily report from Oregon Health Authority (OHA), another 234 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported but no new deaths we added to the state’s death toll.

OHA had further information about the anniversary of the first COVID-19 death and took a moment to recognize all the Oregonians who have lost their lives over the past year to the virus. It said in its release:

Today marks one year since we lost our first Oregonian to COVID-19. We would like to remember the 2,322 Oregonians who lost their lives and acknowledge the immense grief felt by their families, friends, coworkers and neighbors. Our thoughts go out to everyone who has experienced a loss to COVID-19.

If you or a loved one is grieving, it’s OK. Mental and emotional health resources are available on the Safe + Strong website.

We remembered the lives lost to COVID in Oregon and shared resources on grief and loss in a special edition of the Coronavirus Update published on Feb. 28, the anniversary of the first case in Oregon. To subscribe, visit this page.

After offering mental health resources, the release continued with the typical information.

The cases reported Sunday were found in the following counties:

Baker (1)

Benton (6)

Clackamas (19)

Columbia (3)

Coos (11)

Curry (7)

Deschutes (15)

Douglas (4)

Grant (6)

Jackson (21)

Josephine (7)

Lane (5)

Linn (11)

Marion (25)

Morrow (1)

Multnomah (46)

Polk (3)

Tillamook (1)

Wasco (1)

Washington (39)

Yamhill (2)

There are 100 people hospitalized in Oregon with COVID-19 which is four fewer than was reported on Saturday. There are 21 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than was reported on Saturday.

To date, OHA reports that 1,322,013 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state. A total of 1,575,705 have been delivered to sites across Oregon.