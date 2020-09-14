Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 151 new cases

The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 511 people.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Health officials on Monday reported two more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 151 new cases of the virus.

The state’s death toll is now 511 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the two people who died:

Oregon’s 510th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 13, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 511th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 20. More details about her death are pending. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 29,484.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 27, followed by Umatilla County with 23.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties:

Clackamas: 18

Columbia: 1

Coos: 1

Deschutes: 3

Douglas: 3

Jackson: 4

Jefferson: 1

Klamath: 1

Lane: 19

Malheur: 13

Marion: 11

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 27

Polk: 1

Umatilla: 23

Union: 1

Wasco: 1

Washington: 18

Yamhill: 3