Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 187 new cases

PORTLAND, Oregon — Health officials on Thursday reported three more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 187 new cases of the virus.

The state’s death toll is now 497 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the eight people who died:

Oregon’s 495th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 9, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 496th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Sept. 9, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center Nampa in Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 497th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 8, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 28,654.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 33, followed by Washington County with 27.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties:

Benton: 4

Clackamas: 12

Clatsop: 3

Columbia: 1

Coos: 3

Deschutes: 2

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 8

Jefferson: 3

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 2

Lane: 5

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 6

Malheur: 16

Marion: 35

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 33

Polk: 4

Umatilla: 6

Union: 3

Wasco: 1

Washington: 27

Yamhill: 9

OHA also released its weekly report on Thursday, stating that for the fifth week in a row, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Oregon has declined. Between Monday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept 6, OHA reorded 1,477 new cases, which was down 5% from the previous week and more than 30% from the pandemic's peak in mid-July.

The number of deaths from the virus also declined that week from 39 to 23. The percentage of positive tests also dropped from 4.4 to 4.3%.

The age group with the highest incidence of reported infection continues to be persons between 20 and 29 years old. Hospitalizations are highest in the older age groups and nearly half of all deaths were people 80 or older.

OHA also listed precautions for Oregonians to take to avoid spreading COVID-19 while the state faces historic wildfires and many people are under evacuation orders. Anyone in isolation or quarantine due to a positive coronavirus test or exposure to the virus should still evacuate when officials say to do so.

Health authorities listed the following precautions: