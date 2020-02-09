Oregon reports 140 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The state's death toll from the virus is now 468 people.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Health officials on Wednesday reported three more Oregonians have died of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is now at 468.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported 140 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 27,075.

The following information was released about the people who died:

Oregon’s 466th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Aug. 29. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 467th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 29 at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 468th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 31 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Of the 140 newly reported cases on Wednesday, Multnomah County had the most, with 32 new cases. Washington and Jackson counties had 16 and 14 new cases, respectively. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker: 1

Clackamas: 4

Coos: 2

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 1

Douglas: 1

Jackson: 14

Josephine: 3

Lane: 11

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 1

Malheur: 8

Marion: 19

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 32

Polk: 7

Sherman: 1

Umatilla: 13

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 1

Washington: 16

Yamhill: 1

OHA also announced a workplace outbreak of 21 cases at Port of Morrow Cold Storage in Morrow County. The case count includes everyone linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts of employees. An investigation into the outbreak began on August 1 but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure, OHA said.

Health officials track outbreaks of five or more employees at workplaces where there are at least 30 workers. As of last week, there were 87 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon.

OHA also reported a decline in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the state. During the week of Monday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 30, the percentage of positive tests dropped to 4.4%, the lowest in two months.