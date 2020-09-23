Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 193 new cases

The state's death toll from the virus is now 537 people.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Health officials on Wednesday reported six more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 193 new cases of the virus.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the six people who died:

Oregon’s 532nd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on September 11 and died on September 15 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 533rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on September 14 and died on September 15 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 534th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 17 and died on September 19 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 535th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on September 1 and died on September 22 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 536th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on September 3 and died on September 7 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 537th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 17 and died on August 31 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 31,503.

Lane County had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 36, followed by Multnomah County with 29.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 1

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 9

Clatsop: 2

Columbia: 2

Coos: 2

Deschutes: 2

Douglas: 1

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 22

Jefferson: 3

Josephine: 4

Klamath: 1

Lane: 36

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 2

Malheur: 22

Marion: 17

Multnomah: 29

Polk: 2

Umatilla: 12

Wasco: 4

Washington: 14

Yamhill: 1

OHA also released its Weekly Report on Wednesday, noting that the week of Sept. 14 through Sept. 20 reported new COVID-19 infections rose 17% from the week prior, to 1,511. The number of Oregonians newly tested rose 8%, to 18,840, and the percentage of tests that were positive rose from 5.6% to 6.2%. Eighteen Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19, compared to 29 the prior week. One hundred and sixteen Oregonians were hospitalized, up from 83 in the previous week.