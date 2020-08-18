Oregon reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 237 new cases

The state's death toll is now 397 people.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Tuesday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 397.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported 237 new COVID-19 cases statewide, bringing Oregon’s case total to 23,676.

OHA released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 389th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 20 and died on August 15 at Tuality Healthcare. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 390th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 16 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 391st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 11. More information about location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 392nd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 28 and died on August 16 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 393rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 28 and died on August 15 at St. Charles Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 394th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 15 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 395th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 14 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 396th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 12 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 397th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Washington County who became symptomatic on August 5, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on August 17 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 48. Malheur County had 32 new cases.

Here are the counties with new cases: