Here are the 121 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 121 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon.

There have been 71 deaths and 15,275 cases associated with workplace outbreaks in Oregon during the pandemic, according to officials.

Health officials track outbreaks of five or more employees at workplaces where there are at least 30 workers. An outbreak remains active if there has been a case within the past 28 days. The case count for each workplace includes everyone who is linked to the outbreak, whether they are workers or a close contact.

Some of the most recent onsets reported this week were:

Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital – Most recent onset Jan. 9

Mercy Medical Center (Roseburg) – Most recent onset Jan. 9

Oregon Freeze Dry (Albany) – Most recent onset Jan. 9

National Frozen Foods (Albany) – Most recent onset Jan. 9

Benchmade Knife Co. (Oregon City) – Most recent onset Jan. 8

Two Rivers Correctional Institute (Umatilla) – Most recent onset Jan. 8

Deer Ridge Correctional Institute (Madras) – Most recent onset Jan. 8

Salem Hospital – Most recent onset Jan. 8

The largest active outbreak remains at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario. The outbreak was first identified on June 24 and the case count has continued to rise since then. There have been 582 coronavirus cases linked to the outbreak, with the most recent case reported on Jan. 6.

The five largest active workplace outbreaks in Oregon are at prisons:

Snake River Correctional Institution, Ontario: 582 cases

Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, Pendleton: 531 cases

Two Rivers Correctional Institution: 428 cases

Deer Ridge Correctional Institution: 293 cases

Oregon State Correctional Institution: 250