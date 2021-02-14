Health officials report 43 more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon; total case count surpasses 150,000

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forty-three more Oregonians have died of complications from COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said in its daily update Saturday. It's the most COVID-19 deaths reported since Jan. 12, when the state tied its record with 54 deaths in a single day.
The statewide death toll during the pandemic is now 2,137 people.
OHA also reported 474 more COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state's total case count to 150,034 cases.
Multnomah County had the most new cases with 74 followed by Lane County with 52. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:
Baker (1), Benton (19), Clackamas (25), Columbia (10), Coos (20), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (22), Douglas (25), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (19), Klamath (3), Lake (4), Lane (52), Lincoln (1), Linn (13), Malheur (3), Marion (30), Morrow (4), Multnomah (74), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (51) and Yamhill (14).
Vaccinations
As of Saturday, Oregon has administered 669,988 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, more than three-quarters of the 885,250 doses shipped to the state to date. More than 189,000 Oregonians are considered fully vaccinated after receiving two vaccine doses. That's more than 4% of the state's estimated population.
Hospitalizations
Health officials said hospitalizations went up Saturday. There are currently 216 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 14 more than Friday. There are 49 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Friday.
OHA released the following information about the 43 Oregonians who died:
- Oregon’s 2,095th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Jan. 4 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,096th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Jan. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,097th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Feb. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,098th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,099th COVID-19 death is a 31-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,100th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 2,101st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 26 at Adventist Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,102nd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 15 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,103rd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Jan. 22 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,104th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,105th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on Feb. 2 at Adventist Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,106th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Feb. 11 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,107th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 4 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,108th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 2 and died on Jan. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,109th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 4 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,110th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Feb. 2 and died on Feb. 2. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,111st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 31 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,112nd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Feb. 4 and died on Feb. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,113rd COVID-19 death is a 101-year-old woman in Hood River County who became symptomatic on Jan. 20 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Feb. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,114th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Jan. 16 at OHSU. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,115th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 18 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,116th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Jan. 10 and died on Jan. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,117th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Feb. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,118th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 16 and died on Jan. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,119th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Oct. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,120th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 14 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,121st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Jan. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,122nd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,123rd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,124th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on Jan. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,125th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died on Feb. 1 at Oregon Health and Sciences University. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,126th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Jan. 13 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,127th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 25 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,128th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,129th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 18 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,130th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 27 and died on Feb. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,131st COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Feb. 3 at Good Shepherd Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,132nd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,133rd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,134th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,135th COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 7 and died on Jan. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,136th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 21 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,137th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Jan. 13 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.