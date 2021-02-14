Health officials report 43 more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon; total case count surpasses 150,000

It's the most COVID-19 deaths reported since Jan. 12, when the state tied its record with 54 deaths in a single day.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forty-three more Oregonians have died of complications from COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said in its daily update Saturday. It's the most COVID-19 deaths reported since Jan. 12, when the state tied its record with 54 deaths in a single day.

The statewide death toll during the pandemic is now 2,137 people.

OHA also reported 474 more COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state's total case count to 150,034 cases.

Multnomah County had the most new cases with 74 followed by Lane County with 52. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker (1), Benton (19), Clackamas (25), Columbia (10), Coos (20), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (22), Douglas (25), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (19), Klamath (3), Lake (4), Lane (52), Lincoln (1), Linn (13), Malheur (3), Marion (30), Morrow (4), Multnomah (74), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (51) and Yamhill (14).

Vaccinations

As of Saturday, Oregon has administered 669,988 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, more than three-quarters of the 885,250 doses shipped to the state to date. More than 189,000 Oregonians are considered fully vaccinated after receiving two vaccine doses. That's more than 4% of the state's estimated population.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said hospitalizations went up Saturday. There are currently 216 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 14 more than Friday. There are 49 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Friday.

OHA released the following information about the 43 Oregonians who died: