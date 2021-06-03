Oregon reports 251 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Of the new cases, Coos County reported the most with 31, followed by Jackson County with 29.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Friday reported 251 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and nine more deaths connected to the virus. There has been a total of 156,884 reported coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 2,293 people who have died.

Of the new cases, Coos County reported the most with 31, followed by Jackson County with 29. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker (7), Benton (5), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (1), Coos (31), Crook (1), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (24), Grant (3), Jackson (29), Jefferson (1), Josephine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (14), Linn (4), Malheur (4), Marion (22), Multnomah (13), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (10), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (15) and Yamhill (1).

Also on Friday, Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order to return all Oregon public school students to the classroom for in-person learning. Brown directed all Oregon public schools to offer universal access to in-person learning on or before the weeks of March 29 for K-5 students and April 19 for students in grades 6-12.

Vaccinations

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 38,632 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. A total of 1,082,241 doses have been administered out of the 1,348,255 doses delivered to sites across Oregon. More than 389,000 Oregonians are reported to be fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations

The number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 132, eight fewer than reported Thursday, OHA said. There are 30 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, one more than reported Thursday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the nine coronavirus-related deaths reported Friday: