Oregon reports 251 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Friday reported 251 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and nine more deaths connected to the virus. There has been a total of 156,884 reported coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 2,293 people who have died.
Of the new cases, Coos County reported the most with 31, followed by Jackson County with 29. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:
Baker (7), Benton (5), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (1), Coos (31), Crook (1), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (24), Grant (3), Jackson (29), Jefferson (1), Josephine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (14), Linn (4), Malheur (4), Marion (22), Multnomah (13), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (10), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (15) and Yamhill (1).
Also on Friday, Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order to return all Oregon public school students to the classroom for in-person learning. Brown directed all Oregon public schools to offer universal access to in-person learning on or before the weeks of March 29 for K-5 students and April 19 for students in grades 6-12.
Vaccinations
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 38,632 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. A total of 1,082,241 doses have been administered out of the 1,348,255 doses delivered to sites across Oregon. More than 389,000 Oregonians are reported to be fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
The number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 132, eight fewer than reported Thursday, OHA said. There are 30 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, one more than reported Thursday.
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the nine coronavirus-related deaths reported Friday:
- Oregon’s 2,285th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Jan. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,286th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Deschutes County who died on Jan. 24 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,287th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on March 3 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,288th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 27 and died on Feb. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,289th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Feb. 19 at Stanford Health Care. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,290th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,291st COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,292nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Polk County who died on Jan. 27 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,293rd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 31 and died on Jan. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.