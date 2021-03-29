Oregon reports 217 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Oregon's death toll remains at 2,375.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday reported 217 new COVID-19 cases in the state and no new deaths due to the virus.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 164,164.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Monday with 34, followed by Clackamas County with 30 and Lane and Marion County, each with 19.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (9), Clackamas (30), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (7), Deschutes (14), Douglas (12), Harney (2), Jackson (10), Josephine (7), Lake (1), Lane (19), Lincoln (6), Linn (16), Marion (19), Multnomah (34), Polk (6), Tillamook (3), Union (5) and Yamhill (7).

Vaccinations

Oregon has administered 872,230 first and second doses of Pfizer, 824,313 first and second doses of Moderna and 39,092 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Nearly 653,063 people in Oregon are considered fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, 1,043,055 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations