Oregon reports 804 new cases, 6 more deaths

Case numbers in Oregon are climbing and the Delta variant accounts for 80% of them, according to health officials.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 804 presumptive and positive cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths on Wednesday. The new cases bring the state’s total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 217,690. The death toll is now 2,849.

Oregon has not seen positive case numbers in the 800s since May 8, 2021, when the case count was reported to be 833 cases. This comes one day after Oregon reported numbers above 1,000 for the first time since April 23.

Health officials have said that 80% of the cases are the Delta variant, a more communicable strain of the virus. The Oregon Health Authority now recommends everyone wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Cases and deaths



The cases reported on Wednesday were found in the following counties:



The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (13), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (8), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (6), Curry (5), Deschutes (43), Douglas (50), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (91), Jefferson (7), Josephine (54), Lane (67), Lincoln (5), Linn (38), Malheur (7), Marion (59), Morrow (4), Multnomah (80), Polk (12), Sherman (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (55), Union (19), Wallowa (7), Wasco (5), Washington (59), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (16).

The following information was released about the six deaths:

Oregon’s 2,844th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 26 and died on July 25 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,845th COVID-19 death was a 95-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 18 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,846th COVID-19 death was a 99-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on May 7 and died on July 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,847th COVID-19 death was a 37-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on July 25 and died on July 25 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,848th COVID-19 death was a 33-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 24 and died on July 24 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,849th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 23 and died on July 27. The location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Hospitalizations



There are 274 people hospitalized in Oregon with COVID-19, which is 15 more than was reported on Tuesday. There are 86 patients in ICU beds, which is nine more than was reported on Tuesday.





Vaccinations



Oregon has now administered 2,647,798 doses of Pfizer, 1,780,671 doses of Moderna and 179,885 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.