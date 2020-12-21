3 things you need to know this Monday

PORTLAND, Ore —
Lawmakers return to Capitol to address coronavirus relief in special session
When Oregon lawmakers return to the Capitol building this morning they will consider four bills that many hope will ease some of the struggles ignited by the pandemic. The bills expected to be taken up during the one-day special legislative session include a proposed eviction moratorium and a restaurant relief package.
Congress agrees on $900 billion COVID relief bill, vote expected Monday
The relief package would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses.
Historic Columbia River Highway closed near Multnomah Falls due to landslide
Heavy rains fed into Mosquito Springs Creek, causing about 70 cubic yards of debris to block the highway west of Multnomah Falls, ODOT said. The highway could open today.