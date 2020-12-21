x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus Numbers

3 things you need to know this Monday

Oregon lawmakers return to Capitol; Congress agrees on $900B COVID relief bill; heavy rains over weekend cause landslides and road closures.

PORTLAND, Ore —

Lawmakers return to Capitol to address coronavirus relief in special session 

When Oregon lawmakers return to the Capitol building this morning they will consider four bills that many hope will ease some of the struggles ignited by the pandemic. The bills expected to be taken up during the one-day special legislative session include a proposed eviction moratorium and a restaurant relief package.

RELATED: Going into special session, Oregon landlords ask state for help covering renters' debts

Congress agrees on $900 billion COVID relief bill, vote expected Monday

The relief package would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses.

RELATED: Congress rushes toward vote on $900B COVID relief bill

Historic Columbia River Highway closed near Multnomah Falls due to landslide 

Heavy rains fed into Mosquito Springs Creek, causing about 70 cubic yards of debris to block the highway west of Multnomah Falls, ODOT said. The highway could open today.

Your weather photos: 12/20

1 / 8
John T Denoma III

Sign up for daily newsletters and get the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

KGW news coverage