1,037 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths in Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority says it's meeting Gov. Brown's goal of 12,000 vaccinations per day.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday announced 1,037 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths in the state.

There have been 131,258 known coronavirus cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. The death toll is now 1,758 people.

The good news is that far more Oregonians are getting vaccinated for COVID-19 each day versus the number of people testing positive.

Gov. Kate Brown said on Jan. 4 that Oregon needed to speed up its vaccination efforts. She set a goal of upping vaccinations to 12,000 per day. This week, OHA said it's now meeting the governor's goal.

On Friday, OHA reported that 173,073 vaccine doses have been administered, which is more than half of the 326,300 doses that the state has received to date. More than 13,000 Oregonians have received both doses of the vaccine.

During a press conference, Brown announced a new timeline for when teachers and seniors ages 65+ will be able to get vaccinated.

OHA's daily update Friday shows Multnomah County had the most cases with 155 followed by Washington County with 141.

Here are the counties with new confirmed and presumptive cases:

Baker: 2

Benton: 21

Clackamas: 54

Clatsop: 4

Columbia:11

Coos: 3

Crook: 4

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 43

Douglas: 21

Grant: 31

Harney: 1

Hood River: 4

Jackson: 52

Jefferson:14

Josephine: 48

Klamath: 14

Lake: 1

Lane: 86

Lincoln: 5

Linn: 16

Malheur: 5

Marion: 95

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 155

Polk: 23

Umatilla: 111

Union: 7

Wallowa: 2

Wasco: 14

Washington: 141

Yamhill: 43