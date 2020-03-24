PORTLAND, Ore. — As more and more news comes out about the coronavirus pandemic, it can be difficult to keep track of the number of people who have tested positive and where they live, as well as the number of people who have tested negative.

So, we created this story to do just that: give you the numbers and perspective on the COVID-19 outbreak in Oregon, as provided by the Oregon Health Authority.

Here are the numbers as of Monday morning:

Total number of positive tests: 191

Number of people who have died: 5 (1 person in Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties)

Total number of completed tests: 3,840

Total number of negative tests: 3,649 (95% of all tests)

Positive tests by county:

Benton: 4

Clackamas: 14

Deschutes: 10

Douglas: 1

Grant: 1

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 2

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 1

Lane: 4

Linn: 20

Marion: 30

Multnomah: 21

Polk: 3

Umatilla: 2

Union: 1

Washington: 69

Yamhill: 6

View a map of the positive tests

Positive tests by age group:

17 or younger: 4

18 to 24: 5

25 to 34: 15

35 to 54: 64

55+: 103

Positive tests by hospitalization:

Yes: 56

No: 106

Not provided: 29

