SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Tuesday, March 17.
The California Department of Public Health reports:
- Confirmed cases: 472 (As of 10 a.m. March 17, not including Grand Princess passengers).
- 11 deaths (including one non-California resident)
- Approximately 11,700+ people "self-monitoring" after returning from foreign travel.
- 19 state labs processing tests for COVID-19 (21 labs have test kits)
- Schools could be closed for months. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that most of the state's schools will likely remain closed for the rest of the school year because of the new coronavirus. Newsom said that nearly all the state’s schools have already shut down as the most populous state tries to stop the spread of the virus, and the rest will soon. He says there are more than 6 million children out of school. The state has applied for a federal waiver that means children would not have to face academic tests once they eventually return to school.
- Bay Area latest: Millions in the San Francisco Bay Area found empty highways, shuttered stores and vacant streets Tuesday as officials try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Counties with a population of more than 7 million ordered residents to stay at home until April 7. Communities with more than a million residents joined on Tuesday. The stay home order will last until April 7. It is the latest in a series of dramatic steps taken in California to separate people and contain the disease.
- Sacramento County officials are now directing residents to essentially shelter in place in order to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. The county announced on Tuesday that people 65 years old or older as well as those who are immuno-compromised should stay home and away from any gatherings until further notice. Younger residents, and those less vulnerable to COVID-19 should stay at home "to the maximum extent possible except when going to essential sites." For more on the county's directives, click here.
- Five confirmed cases of coronavirus at Faith Presbyterian Church: Church spokesperson Rob Stutzman said there were five confirmed coronavirus cases at the Faith Presbyterian Church, which included a recently deceased substitute teacher. He add that their pastor is symptomatic and awaiting test results. The church closed back on March 12 when members started showing symptoms.
- Davis residents urged to shelter in place: Officials in Davis are urging people in the city to shelter in place.The City is asking people to stay at home and only leave for essential purposes, like medical appointments, grocery shopping, picking up meals, or traveling to do your job.
- Yolo County health officials confirm fourth case of coronavirus. County officials tweeted an older man who recently traveled has been confirmed with the virus. The man is self-isolating at his home.
- Sacramento State University will postpone graduation ceremonies scheduled at Golden 1 Center on May 15-17. President Robert Nelsen announced the school’s decision in a press release Tuesday afternoon. A rescheduled date has not yet been determined. Nelsen wrote about the decision, saying in part, “This decision was not one that we wanted to make, but I believe it is the only choice in light of the current health and safety concerns caused by the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. We do not currently know what the next few months or even the next year will look like in our community, our country, or the world. But we are committed to celebrating the 2020 graduating class as soon as we are able.”
- Raley’s grocery stores are rolling out a new “Senior Essentials Bags” program to help seniors and at-risk residents who are in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. In a release about the program, Raley’s wrote that employees will assemble the $20 bags with “a mix of fresh items and pantry staples” and put them in front of stores each day at 7 a.m. The bags will be available as one bag, per day, per family, while supplies last. “Available for store pickup only on a first-come, first-serve basis with no substitutions.”
- The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is moving to open a 60-day window for customers to avoid coming to its offices for ID and license renewals, vehicle registrations, and other needs. In a release issued on Tuesday, DMV officials said they are asking “law enforcement to exercise discretion for 60 days in their enforcement of driver license and vehicle registration expiration dates beginning March 16, 2020.” The release goes on to say, “This 60-day period for driver license and vehicle registrations is intended to protect the health and safety of DMV customers who would otherwise have to come to a DMV office to take care of business, but are concerned during this coronavirus pandemic.”
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom and public health officials announced on Monday guidance for state bars and restaurants, saying that they should close in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Newsom said in a statement that the guidance is “aggressive, but necessary actions” because they are venues that put people in close contact with each other. The guidelines suggest restaurants or bars that serve food should only operate as pick up or delivery.
- Stores across Sacramento have been working around the clock to keep their shelves stocked up with food as families prepare to stay home for the next two weeks or more. Ron Fong, President of the California Growers Association, said there's plenty of food and supply, but delivering it to stores and trying to keep up with the buying patterns of hoarding and overbuying has become an "impossibility." In Sacramento, while there is no food shortage, more stores like the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op, will start to limit the number of shoppers allowed in the store at any given time.
- San Joaquin County public health officials announced Monday that it will begin limiting visitations at all hospitals within the county until at least April 30. The county is shutting down access to the hospitals to non-essential workers and visitors, including family members of patients, unless otherwise allowed by officials. The announcement comes just two days before the county’s board of supervisors is scheduled to meet to declare a local health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic. At least nine people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the county, and no deaths have been reported.
- Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer declared a local emergency after health officials confirmed more cases of coronavirus within San Joaquin County. City officials said the proclamation would allow the city to respond more rapidly to the virus as officials continue to work toward mitigating its spread. Lodi City Council will meet Wednesday to ratify Schwabauer's proclamation.
- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department on Monday shut down visitation for jail inmates as the department works to prevent anyone from contract the coronavirus. The Sacramento County Main Jail and the Rio Consumnes Correctional Center are canceling any visits that were scheduled after Monday, March. 16 at 6 p.m. Sacramento Sheriff's officials said they would be reevaluating whether to open up inmate visitation in two weeks.
- Turlock closing all city offices, locations: Turlock will be declaring a local emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic. City offices and locations are expected to close from March 18 to March 31.
- Latest news stories: Available HERE
- Resource Guide: Coronavirus Resources: A guide to help you and your family
According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:
- There's no vaccine yet and won't be one for until early 2021, at the soonest. Scientists are still researching what other medications could help patients.
- Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus.
- Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.
