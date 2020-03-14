SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Sunday, March 15.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) reports:

Confirmed cases: 288 (As of 5 p.m. March 14, not including Grand Princess passengers).

288 (As of 5 p.m. March 14, not including Grand Princess passengers). 5 deaths (including one non-California resident)

Approximately 11,500+ people "self-monitoring" after returning from foreign travel.

18 state labs processing tests for COVID-19 (21 labs have test kits)

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

CDC recommends canceling, postponing events: New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control is recommending that events of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed. California currently has guidance for canceling or postponing events of 250 or more people. In response to the guidance, California public health officials could only say that the situation was evolving and that their guidance would update as needed.

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control is recommending that events of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed. California currently has guidance for canceling or postponing events of 250 or more people. In response to the guidance, California public health officials could only say that the situation was evolving and that their guidance would update as needed. Stanislaus County schools closing: Schools in Stanislaus County will be joining many others across the state as they close amid coronavirus concerns. Closures are expected to occur on March 19. Return dates will be announced by individual districts.

Schools in Stanislaus County will be joining many others across the state as they close amid coronavirus concerns. Closures are expected to occur on March 19. Return dates will be announced by individual districts. Gov. Newsom calls for closure of bars and nightclubs, home isolation for seniors, reducing restaurant occupancy: California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close in the nation's most populous state. Also Sunday he urged seniors and people with chronic conditions to isolate themselves at home in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Newsom says the state will reduce current occupancy in restaurants by half to keep people farther away from each other.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close in the nation's most populous state. Also Sunday he urged seniors and people with chronic conditions to isolate themselves at home in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Newsom says the state will reduce current occupancy in restaurants by half to keep people farther away from each other. Sacramento County health officials said the number of confirmed cases increased to 32 on Sunday, March 15. Health officials previously reported there were 17 cases within the county.

said the number of confirmed cases increased to 32 on Sunday, March 15. Health officials previously reported there were 17 cases within the county. Acampo's Oak View Elementary will be open Monday. Students in the district to attend classes Monday, March 16. On Saturday, the school principal and superintendent Beverly Boone said, after speaking with the county's health department, the closing was determined to not be in the best interest of the K-8 students at this school.

Students in the district to attend classes Monday, March 16. On Saturday, the school principal and superintendent Beverly Boone said, after speaking with the county's health department, the closing was determined to not be in the best interest of the K-8 students at this school. Sierra resorts to close . Several Sierra resorts suspending activity from this weekend or Monday. The CEO of Vail Resorts, which is behind Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood, said Saturday that it will use the week to "reasses" the season. He also said seasonal and year-round employees will continue to be paid and will not have to use vacation or sick leave.

. Several Sierra resorts suspending activity from this weekend or Monday. The CEO of Vail Resorts, which is behind Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood, said Saturday that it will use the week to "reasses" the season. He also said seasonal and year-round employees will continue to be paid and will not have to use vacation or sick leave. El Dorado County Schools to close. All public El Dorado County schools will be closed from March 16 to March 20, the El Dorado County Office of Education announced Saturday. The office will reassess at the end of the week whether an extension of school closures will be necessary.

All public El Dorado County schools will be closed from March 16 to March 20, the El Dorado County Office of Education announced Saturday. The office will reassess at the end of the week whether an extension of school closures will be necessary. The "6-foot role." Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. A similar guidance for gambling venues led the operator of the state's largest card rooms to shut starting Saturday. The advisory was the latest effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, affecting nearly every facet of life for Californians.

MORE INFORMATION

OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR

BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

There's no vaccine yet and won't be one for until early 2021, at the soonest. Scientists are still researching what other medications could help patients. Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus. Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.

