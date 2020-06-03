PORTLAND, Ore. — We’ve been talking a lot about people in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Would you be prepared if you had to stay inside your home for two weeks?

We caught up with Marilyn Bishop, who owns and operates Cascadia Quake Kits. Bishop says prepping for the coronavirus is basically the same for the Cascadia earthquake, which is making sure you have two weeks' worth of supplies.

She puts emergency kits together inside her garage, saying the supplies she put inside her kits are all recommendations from the CDC. She says it’s a good to have plenty of supplies just in case, you’re not able to leave your house for an extended period of time.

“I’ve always said if you’re prepared for a Cascadia earthquake, you’re prepared for just about anything and this is a good example with the COVID 19," she said.

Some of the essentials include dry or canned food and two weeks' supply of water, which is one gallon of water a day per person. You should also have a two weeks' supply of any prescription medication.

Here are recommendations from the Red Cross for what you'll need in a survival kit

