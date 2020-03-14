The coronavirus has already cost the cruise industry more than $750 million since January according to published financial reports.

Despite a warning from the U.S. State Department telling people not to get on cruise ships amid coronavirus concerns, some passengers are still willing to take the risk.

Gene and Carole Head of Vancouver, Washington said they were aware of the recent coronavirus issues on cruise ships but they weren't afraid to set sail on a Princess cruise to the Caribbean from Miami last Sunday.

“I had no concerns whatsoever,” said Gene Head.

Head said they have no health problems or underlying conditions.

Princess had some highly publicized coronavirus related problems over the past two months.

The Diamond Princess was stuck for weeks off the coast of Japan after passengers became sick. Seven hundred out of 3700 passengers tested positive and six people have died.

The Grand Princess recently docked in Oakland after half the passengers on-board tested positive for coronavirus.

“I'm retired, so if they kept me on the ship for three of four weeks-- The only people who had to stay in their cabin had symptoms, which if you had symptoms you’d want to be in your cabin. But otherwise, three-week cruise instead of a one-week cruise,” said Head about the possibility of getting stuck on the ship for a long time.

Hours before the couple was supposed to board the ship, they received a cancellation notice from Princess.

“I’m like, 'No, this has to be someone at work playing a joke on me,'” said Carole Head.

The cruise was canceled after the CDC ordered tests of two crew members on board. The workers had transferred from the Grand Princess ship in California where passengers had the coronavirus.

The entire ship had to wait at the Miami port until tests could be delivered, meaning those passengers couldn’t get off and Gene and Carole couldn’t get on board.

Princess Cruises just canceled all voyages for the next two months.

“Princess is going to have to do some good PR to get people back on their ship,” said Gene Head.

Princess offered to refund their flights, hotel, the cost of the cruise and give them credit for another cruise in one year.

Head said other cruises are offering such good deals, they may take a cruise on another line in a few months and save the Princess cruise for down the road.

“I feel great. I love a bargain. I would do this every time if it worked out this way,” said Head.

