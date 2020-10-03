OAKLAND, Calif. — The Grand Princess, with 3,500 passengers on board, docked at the Port of Oakland on Monday, but a Seattle couple still doesn't know when they’ll be let off the cruise ship.

Greg and Cathy Rafanelli have been in great spirits despite the uneasy news that 19 crew members and two passengers tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 and the ship spent days floating along the California coast before docking.

The Seattle couple was preparing to do an interview with the TV show "Daily Blast Live" when the captain delivered a discouraging message over the intercom.

“We have not been receiving timely, not accurate information from the government agencies who have developed and are managing the disembarkation plan, making it virtually impossible for me to prepare you and guide you on their processes,” the captain said.

While the Rafanellis are still left in the dark as to when they’ll be able to leave the ship, they’re keeping the same optimistic mindset. This is their 41st cruise and they say they’re used to deviations.

“You’re going to go where the ship goes,” Greg said.

For the most part, the couple has been confined to their 162-square-foot room. They said they’ve found plenty of ways to pass the time, whether it be talking with friends and relatives, playing cards or watching movies from the new selection of 99 films Greg said was added to the ship’s entertainment system. They’ve also been taking advantage of the bar service still being provided.

“The room service is excellent,” Cathy said.

They got to go outside for 20 minutes on Monday and took a spectacular picture with the Golden Gate Bridge behind them.

Despite the apprehensiveness many may feel being on the ship, the Rafanellis have stayed calm. They said they feel healthy and have followed handwashing and sanitizing protocols. And they’re not going to let the unusual experience of this cruise deter them from going on cruise number 42 and more.

“We’ve already got several planned, a couple we may postpone, but next year should be just fine and I’m not going to worry,” Cathy said.

