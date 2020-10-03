PORTLAND, Ore. — A Vancouver-based company believes it has the answer to fighting off the coronavirus.

Nader Pourhassan, President and CEO of CytoDyn Inc., believes the drug, leronlimab, will help people with moderate to severe cases of COVID-19.

Pourhassan says coronavirus deaths have been linked to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). It is caused by inflammation of the lungs. Leronlimab is an anti-inflammatory drug.

Pourhassan and his team submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the FDA late last week. CytoDyn Inc. is now waiting for the green light to go to clinical trials.

The CytoDyn Inc. team is confident leronlimab will work on coronavirus patients. There are treatment clinics on both coasts ready for people who are sick with the virus. There are more than 30,000 doses of the drug available.

"If you stop people from dying all the panic goes away," said Pourhassan. "You just have to worry about people not dying ... the panic comes when there's a small percentage that die."

Pourhassan has a lot of faith in leronlimab. He says it is already working wonders on HIV and cancer patients in clinical trials.

