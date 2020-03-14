PORTLAND, Ore. — Deschutes County reports two more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the Central Oregon county to three.

The people who tested positive are self-isolating and complying with public health recommendations, the county said. No other information about the people has been released. The Oregon Health Authority has yet to announce the new cases.

“Now that laboratory capacity has expanded in Oregon, test results are coming in from multiple locations,” said OHA spokesperson Allyson Hagen. “It is important that local communities have the information they need as soon as possible. Some counties may release county data sooner than reported on the Oregon Health Authority website.”

Health officials in Deschutes County are working to identify and isolate people who may have had contact with the people who tested positive.

The two new cases bring the Oregon statewide total to 32. No deaths have been reported.

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.

Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

