Oregon coronavirus updates May 31: State employment director steps down

Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Sunday afternoon:
- Oregon: 153 deaths, 4,243 cases, 129,093 tests (124,958 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,118 deaths, 21,349 cases, 354,354 tests (333,005 negative) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 104,217 deaths, 1,784,824 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 371,041 deaths, 6,130,158 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
2:15 p.m.
- Kay Erickson, the head of Oregon’s Employment Department, has resigned at Gov. Kate Brown's request. The OED faces a backlog of tens of thousands of unprocessed unemployment cases. Oregon Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Division Director David Gerstenfeld will immediately take over as interim director of the department. Learn more
- State health officials on Sunday reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon. The state's death toll remains at 153 people. Health officials also reported 58 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases. Learn more
10:15 a.m.
- State health officials announced Saturday that two more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon. The state also reported 55 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases. Learn more
- Business across Washington County are spending this weekend getting ready to open again on Monday as the county enters Phase 1 of the gradual reopening plan put into place by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. Learn more
- Clark County's Phase 2 application was put on hold after 85 people connected with Firestone Pacific Foods tested positive for coronavirus; 70 were workers, the other 15 close contacts. Meanwhile, many businesses are left waiting for the green light. Learn more
