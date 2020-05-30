x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

coronavirus

Oregon coronavirus updates May 30: Two more COVID-19 deaths, 55 cases

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We post a new blog post every day that tracks the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Saturday afternoon:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

2:22 p.m.

  • State health officials announced that two more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon. The state also reported 55 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases. Learn more

9:45 a.m.

  • For the fourth time in five days, the Oregon Health Authority reported no new coronavirus-related deaths yesterday. The state’s death toll remains at 151. Learn more
  • Business across Washington County will spend this weekend getting ready to open again on Monday as the county enters Phase 1 of the gradual reopening plan put into place by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. Learn more
  • Clark County's Phase 2 application was put on hold after 85 people connected with Firestone Pacific Foods tested positive for coronavirus; 70 were workers, the other 15 close contacts. Meanwhile, many businesses are left waiting for the green light. Learn more

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WATCH: #FactsNotFear: Latest coronavirus news | YouTube playlist 