Oregon coronavirus updates May 30: Two more COVID-19 deaths, 55 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We post a new blog post every day that tracks the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Saturday afternoon:
- Oregon: 153 deaths, 4,185 cases, 126,693 tests (122,610 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,111 deaths, 21,071 cases, 348,233 tests (327,162 negative) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 103,605 deaths, 1,764,671 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 367,356 deaths, 6,003,762 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
2:22 p.m.
- State health officials announced that two more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon. The state also reported 55 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases. Learn more
9:45 a.m.
- For the fourth time in five days, the Oregon Health Authority reported no new coronavirus-related deaths yesterday. The state’s death toll remains at 151. Learn more
- Business across Washington County will spend this weekend getting ready to open again on Monday as the county enters Phase 1 of the gradual reopening plan put into place by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. Learn more
- Clark County's Phase 2 application was put on hold after 85 people connected with Firestone Pacific Foods tested positive for coronavirus; 70 were workers, the other 15 close contacts. Meanwhile, many businesses are left waiting for the green light. Learn more
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
- Fourth case of rare child illness linked to COVID-19 reported in Washington
- Nearly 41 million workers filed for unemployment since coronavirus hit
- Tokyo Olympics just beginning to reset themselves
- Spellers compete online after national spelling bee canceled
- US military's coronavirus response could look different if second wave hits