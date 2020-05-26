Oregon coronavirus updates May 26: Woman describes battling COVID-19 for two months

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday evening:
- Oregon: 148 deaths, 3,967 cases, 115,450 tests (111,571 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,078 deaths, 20,181 cases, 332,791 tests (312,610 negative) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 98,902 deaths, 1,680,680 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 350,417 deaths, 5,588,299 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:50 p.m.
- Mount Hood National Forest officials said most developed recreation sites will reopen Friday. Some sites will remain closed, including most campgrounds and areas that are still under seasonal closures. Learn more
6:45 p.m.
- An Oregon City woman is on day 53 of her battle with the coronavirus. In addition to physical distress, Jennifer English says she's felt depression and anxiety like never before. She found hope and community online. Learn more
- David Machado has owned several restaurants in Portland for nearly 20 years now, including Altabira City Tavern, Citizen Baker, Nel Centro and Tanner Creek Tavern. Now, he has made the tough decision to close all five of his restaurants. Learn more
- Summer camp volunteers are making special deliveries to kids in low income neighborhoods during the pandemic. Learn more
4:45 p.m.
- Since shutting down in mid-March due to COVID-19, the Oregon Coast Aquarium estimates a $3 million revenue loss and has had to furlough 80% of its staff. Learn more
- The Pac-12 Conference will allow voluntary workouts on campus for all sports beginning June 15, subject to the decision of each individual school and where allowed by local and state guidelines. Learn more
- To lift people's spirits, a Portland family has posted a sign outside their home encouraging Monty Python-inspired silly walks. Learn more
2:40 p.m.
- For the second straight day, the Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s death toll remains at 148 people. Learn more
2 p.m.
- Parents, teachers and school superintendents will find out in early June how schools are expected to function this fall after months of being closed. Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, said in an interview that the state expects school buildings to reopen in September. (From Les Zaitz/Malheur Enterprise) Learn more
- The Oregon Employment Department says it has launched a project aimed at handling the 38,000-claim backlog that has continued to grow during the coronavirus pandemic. Learn more
- Clark County Public Health on Tuesday said it has identified 84 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in connection with an outbreak at a Vancouver fruit processing facility. Of those 84 people, 69 are employees at Firestone Pacific Foods. The other 15 people are close contacts of workers who tested positive. Learn more
- Baker County Circuit Court Judge Matthew B. Shirtcliff declined a request Tuesday by the Oregon Supreme Court to explain why he stands by his ruling that halted Gov. Kate Brown's safety measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Learn more
- Damian Lillard said he will not play in a restructured start to the NBA season if the Blazers aren't given a legitimate chance to make the playoffs. Learn more
Tuesday morning
- The number of employees at a Vancouver, Washington, fruit processing facility who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now up to 65, the company said on Monday. Firestone Pacific Foods said 87 employees have tested negative for the virus, and there are still a few workers who need to be tested. Learn more
- Despite the city and Clackamas County having the green light to reopen nearly everything that was closed due to coronavirus restrictions, with social distancing in place, many shoppers did not rush back to stores. Learn more
- A spike in reported coronavirus cases in Redmond last week has been tied to family and social gatherings in the area. Learn more
- Both Goodwill and the Habitat for Humanity Restore are instituting different requirements for customers wanting to shop or donate, including masks and gloves. Learn more