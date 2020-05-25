Oregon COVID-19 updates May 25: 65 workers test positive at Vancouver fruit plant

Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We post a new blog post every day that tracks the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday evening:
- Oregon: 148 deaths, 3,949 cases, 113,770 tests (109,909 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,070 deaths, 20,065 cases, 330,598 tests (310,533 negative) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 98,218 deaths, 1,662,375 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 346,209 deaths, 5,493,945 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 p.m.
- Short-term rentals, like hotels and Airbnbs, are slated to reopen and start accepting guests in cities up and down Oregon’s coast Tuesday. Learn more
- Because of the pandemic,many communities chose to hold virtual ceremonies to mark Memorial Day. Here's what that looked like in the Portland metro area. Learn more
6:25 p.m.
- Despite the city and Clackamas County having the green light to reopen nearly everything that was closed due to coronavirus restrictions, with social distancing in place, many shoppers did not rush back to stores. Learn more
- Both Goodwill and the Habitat for Humanity Restore are instituting different requirements for customers wanting to shop or donate, including masks and gloves. Learn more
- Guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control highlights how normal food waste sources rodents use for survival have decreased, causing behavior changes. Learn more
- The Trump administration's new strategy for coronavirus testing puts much of the burden on states while promising to provide supplies such as swabs and material to transport specimens. Learn more
4:30 p.m.
- The number of employees at a Vancouver, Washington, fruit processing facility who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now up to 65, the company said on Monday. Firestone Pacific Foods said 87 employees have tested negative for the virus, and there are still a few workers who need to be tested. Learn more
3:30 p.m.
- A spike in reported coronavirus cases in Redmond last week has been tied to family and social gatherings in the area. Learn more
- Wet weather early on Memorial Day, combined with coronavirus concerns, made for fewer boats on the water. But marine patrol deputies kept their safety message up. Learn more
12:25 p.m.
- Oregon health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in their daily update on the virus. It's the ninth day in May that the Oregon Health Authority reported zero deaths. Learn more
6 a.m.
- In Oregon, 34 counties are now in Phase 1 of reopening, including the state's coastal communities. Normally, those towns would be bustling with tourists on a holiday weekend. But this year, they're not ready to host a large number of people just yet. Learn more
- Oregon health officials reported one new death due to COVID-19 on Sunday, rising the state's death toll to 148. The Oregon Health Authority also reported 43 new confirmed cases and three new presumptive cases Sunday, bringing the state's total to 3,927. Learn more
- Clark County businesses given the green light to reopen are adjusting to their new normal. Learn more