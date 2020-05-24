Oregon coronavirus updates May 24: Towns on Oregon coast not ready for a lot of visitors

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Sunday night:
- Oregon: 148 deaths, 3,927 cases, 112,110 tests (108,253 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,061 deaths, 19,828 cases, 326,593 tests (306,765 negative) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 97,711 deaths, 1,643,098 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 345,036 deaths, 5,406,537 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
7 p.m.
- In Oregon, 33 counties are now in Phase 1 of reopening, including the state's coastal communities. Normally, those towns would be bustling with tourists on a holiday weekend. But this year, they're not ready to host a large number of people just yet. Learn more
12:30 p.m.
- Oregon health officials reported one new death due to COVID-19 on Sunday, rising the state's death toll to 148. The Oregon Health Authority also reported 43 new confirmed cases and three new presumptive cases Sunday, bringing the state's total to 3,927. Learn more
8 a.m.
- Clark County businesses given the green light to reopen are adjusting to their new normal. Learn more
- A virtual 5K is helping out a nonprofit which helps Portland's homeless population. Learn how you can participate
- The Baker County judge who ruled Gov. Kate Brown's stay home order was "null and void" must either vacate his injunction by Tuesday at 5 p.m., or show why he should not do so. Learn more