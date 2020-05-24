x
coronavirus

Oregon coronavirus updates May 24: Towns on Oregon coast not ready for a lot of visitors

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We post a new blog post every day that tracks the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Sunday night:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

7 p.m.

  • In Oregon, 33 counties are now in Phase 1 of reopening, including the state's coastal communities. Normally, those towns would be bustling with tourists on a holiday weekend. But this year, they're not ready to host a large number of people just yet. Learn more

12:30 p.m.

  • Oregon health officials reported one new death due to COVID-19 on Sunday, rising the state's death toll to 148. The Oregon Health Authority also reported 43 new confirmed cases and three new presumptive cases Sunday, bringing the state's total to 3,927. Learn more

8 a.m.

  • Clark County businesses given the green light to reopen are adjusting to their new normal. Learn more
  • A virtual 5K is helping out a nonprofit which helps Portland's homeless population. Learn how you can participate
  • The Baker County judge who ruled Gov. Kate Brown's stay home order was "null and void" must either vacate his injunction by Tuesday at 5 p.m., or show why he should not do so. Learn more

