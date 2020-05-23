Oregon coronavirus updates May 23: Clark Co. Phase 2 reopening request on hold due to outbreak at fruit plant

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Saturday afternoon:
- Oregon: 147 deaths, 3,888 cases, 110,118 tests (106,319 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,050 deaths, 19,265 cases, 308,358 tests (289,093 negative) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 96,662 deaths, 1,612,786 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 340,116 deaths, 5,271,047 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8 p.m.
Clark County businesses given the green light to reopen are adjusting to their new normal. Learn more
6 p.m.
- Clark County's request for Phase 2 of reopening has been put on hold due to a COVID-19 outbreak at a fruit plan in Vancouver. Learn more
- A virtual 5K is helping out a nonprofit which helps Portland's homeless population. Learn how you can participate
3 p.m.
- The Baker County judge who ruled Gov. Kate Brown's stay home order was "null and void" must either vacate his injunction by Tuesday at 5 p.m., or show why he should not do so. Learn more
1 p.m.
- In OHA's Saturday update, it reported no new deaths, 28 new confirmed cases and 7 presumptive cases. Learn more
9 a.m.
- Clackamas County has been approved to enter Phase 1 of reopening on Saturday. Learn more
- At least 35 employees at a Vancouver, Washington food processing company have been sickened with the coronavirus, officials said. Learn more
- Although the holiday will look different this year, there are still plenty of ways to honor our fallen veterans, and enjoy the long weekend this Memorial Day. Learn more
- Summer plans for your kids still up in the air? You're not alone. Because of state guidelines, summer camp organizers and child care providers are having to pivot, less than a month before camps and programs typically begin. Learn more
- After nearly 30 years in business, Geneva's Shear Perfection Barber & Beauty Salon in northeast Portland has closed for good. Learn more
- Homeowner creates 'Gratitude Tree' at her Southwest Portland home. Learn more
- A Portland-based personal trainer has always made sure that her fitness space is inclusive and safe to people who may not feel welcome in traditional gym spaces. Now, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, her message is the same. But the delivery is a little different. Learn more
- A Portland coffee shop is using a new kind of barista to serve customers safely. Learn more