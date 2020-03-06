Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday afternoon:
- Oregon: 159 deaths, 4,399 cases, 134,094 tests (129,874 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,129 deaths, 22,157 cases, 368,799 tests (346,642 negative) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 106,696 deaths, 1,841,629 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 382,451 deaths, 6,4445,457 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
2 p.m.
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials on Wednesday outlined the framework for counties to enter Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan. Learn more.
7:45 a.m.
- Health officials on Tuesday announced that three more people died of COVID-19 in Oregon. One of the people who died was a 36-year-old woman from Multnomah County. She is the first person younger than 40 to have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, according to Oregon Health Authority. The state's death toll is now 157 people. Learn more
- Clark County has been asked to submit a new application for Phase 2 of reopening. The county's Phase 2 application was put on hold May 23 after 85 people connected with Firestone Pacific Foods tested positive for coronavirus. Clark County announced Tuesday night that it had submitted the application. There is no timeline for when the county may be approved to move to Phase 2, Clark County officials said. Learn more
- Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center is suspending its drive-through COVID-19 screening service located at the Hillsboro Stadium location starting Monday, June 8. The team and clinic at that location will be re-assigned to provide care and screening services to migrant and seasonal farmworkers in Washington and Yamhill counties. The drive-through screening site at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds in McMinnville will remain open on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Learn more
